Jimmie Lynn Hargrove
“Binky”
Jimmie Lynn (Binky) Hargrove of Friendswood (formerly of Angleton) passed away on October 23, 2019, at the age of 68. She was born on December 1, 1950, in Crockett, Texas to James (Buddy) Hargrove and Myrtle Shirley Hargrove.
Jimmie Lynn was a graduate of Angleton High School, class of 1969, and the University of Houston. She was a retired teacher and taught junior high math in Columbia-Brazoria ISD and Stafford ISD. She also worked for a time at the Brazoria County Library.
Jimmie Lynn was passionate about singing in the Sweet Adelines choral group. She was a member of the Cradle of Texas, Houston Horizons, and Woodlands Show Chorus where she made many lifelong friends.
She lived at the Gardens of Friendswood Lakes for the last 3 ½ years. It was there she made so many new friends. One, her best friend, Carol Wade, will fulfill her wish that she take care of her beloved kitty, Sweetie. She so enjoyed all the game times at the Gardens community room and even organized a weekly Bingo game for the residents.
Jimmie Lynn is preceded in death by her parents, Buddy and Myrtle Hargrove, brother Billy Wayne Hargrove, and brother-in-law Russell Johns.
She is survived by her sisters Reba Johns, Linda Purdom and husband Jim, nephews James Warren and wife Missy, Jay Purdom and wife Michelle, Joel Purdom and wife Marie, Patrick Warren, niece Julie Mangham and husband Wade, 11 great-nephews and nieces, uncle and aunt George and Emily Hargrove, and numerous cousins and friends.
It was always her wish that her body be donated for medical research and to hopefully one day make a difference in the treatment of diabetes. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday November 2, 2019, at Palms Funeral Home, 2300 E. Mulberry, Angleton, Texas. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm and the service will commence at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.palmsfuneralhome.com
