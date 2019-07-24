James Allen Rasberry
October 12, 1946 –
July 21st, 2019
James Allen Rasberry, age 72, of Lake Jackson, Texas, felt God’s calling him home on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born October 12, 1946, to Allen and Katie Rasberry.
James married his high school sweetheart, Judith Ann Zwahr, June 25th, 1966. James was attending Sam Houston State when he was drafted in 1969 to serve his country in Viet Nam with the US Army for two years. Upon his return he raised his family in the Lake Jackson area where they were members of First Baptist Church, where he loved teaching high school Sunday School. He served as an ordained deacon for the Shady Oaks Baptist Church while the family lived in Arlington, TX.
James is survived by his wife, Judith Rasberry; his children, Eric Rasberry and wife, Tori, of Cypress, TX, Robin Bundick and husband, Jason, of Lake Jackson, TX; his grandchildren, Taylor Logan, EJ Rasberry, Jansen Childers, Lydia Bundick, Hagen Bundick, and Colby Rasberry; his brother, Glenn Rasberry and wife Dorothy, of Houston, TX; his nephews, nieces and cousins.
James was preceded in death by father, Allen Rasberry; mother, Katie Rasberry; and brother, Maylon Rasberry.
The visitation service will be on Thursday, July 25th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and the funeral service with military honors at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 26th at First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson, located at 401 Yaupon Street, Lake Jackson, Texas. The service will be officiated by Pastor Chad Alexander.
