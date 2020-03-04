Kathy Sue Krebs
September 14, 1975 –
March 2, 2020
Kathy Sue Krebs, 44, of West Columbia, passed from this life on Monday, March 2, 2020. She was born on September 14, 1975 in Laurel, Mississippi to Roy and Emma (Covington) Landry.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia. The family will be receiving friends from 12:00 p.m. until service time.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Kyle Krebs; son, Owen Garcia; step-son, Tyler Krebs; daughter, Kayla Garcia and husband, Sam McAda, Jr., and daughter, Kalen Krebs; mother, Emma Sue Oncale and husband, Randy; brothers, Johnny (Boogie) Landry and wife, Heather Davis, and Roy Francis (Boo Boo) Landry, Jr. and Nicole Gautreaux; three grandchildren, three nieces, three nephews, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her son, Alex Garcia; father, Roy Francis Landry, Sr.; grandparents, Lee and Kathy Covington; uncles, Johnny and Jimmie Covington; and aunts, Rannie Kay Reynolds and Pat Brookshire.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathy’s name to breast cancer research.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX, 634 S Columbia Dr. 77486 (979) 345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
