Ronney Lee Vincent
February 13, 1953 –
N ovember 23, 2019
Ronney Lee Vincent, of Oyster Creek, TX, passed away on November 23, 2019.
Ronney was born to Dallas Joseph Vincent and Louise Boudoin Vincent on February 13, 1953 in Freeport, TX.
He worked for 25 years and retired as a heavy equipment operator from the Velasco Drainage District.
Ronney was an avid hunter and fisherman. Many years he spent days in a boat on the great Brazos River fishing for catfish. Later in his life Ronney loved watching his hunting and fishing shows and taking care of his granddaughter, Neveah, teaching her his love of the outdoors and being a father figure to her when he didn’t have to be. Ronney was the man that would give his shirt off his back but wouldn’t ever tell anyone he did. Ronney was proud of his two sons for serving in the military for this Great Nation.
Ronney was preceded in death by his father, Dallas Joseph Vincent; and his little sister, Tina Cyphers.
He is survived by his mother, Louise Vincent; siblings, Glenda Chambless and husband Sammy Chambless, Barbara Johnson and husband John Johnson, Marilyn Vincent, Michael Vincent and wife Sharon Vincent. He also leaves his sons, Dallas Vincent and wife Elizabeth Vincent, and David Vincent and wife Stephanie Vincent; and grandchildren, Darrien Vincent, Logan Vincent, Nevaeh Schram, Cadelyn Bennett, and Casen Vincent.
A Memorial Service to Celebrate Ronney’s Life will be held at Restwood Funeral Home on Friday, December 6, 2019 starting at 6:30 p.m.
