Dolly Ann Stallings
Dolly Ann Stallings, 87, of Angleton, TX passed away July 16, 2019. She was born August 10, 1931 in Palestine, TX to William and Ethel Smith.
Known as Dolly Ann to siblings and friends, Aunt Dottie to her many nieces and nephews, and Bama to her grand and great-grandchildren, she shared a love of fishing, travel, dogs named Mitzi, and humor (practical jokes were a specialty).
She enjoyed a successful career with Knox Glass as the plant controller, retired with her husband early in their 50’s and spent the next 10+ years fishing in Montana and South Padre Island finally settling together in Matagorda. They continued to surf fish and participate in local occasions until his passing in 2002. Dolly stayed in Matagorda and appreciated her many friendships even after her eventual move to Lake Jackson.
The special bond she shared with her lifetime girlfriends, the DDTs (Daring Daughters of the Town), lasted until her passing including reunions into their 80’s.
Dolly left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew her and will be remembered for her loyalty to family and friends and her deep love for animals.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or ASPCA.
Dolly was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Wayne Stallings; and daughter, Frances Ann Stallings.
She is survived by daughter, Celia Oden (Timothy); grandchildren, Stacey Moynahan (Kevin), Braden Linder, Tricia Groth (Garrett), and Dustin Oden (Kaysie); and great-grandchildren, Reese Oden, Piper Park, Jake Oden, Lily Linder, Chael Linder, Emmett Moynahan, Grant Groth, Rawlin Linder, and Gianna Groth; two sisters-in-law, Celia Smith and Inez Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and relatives 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City. Services are 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Matagorda United Methodist Church with Reverend Maggie Young officiating. Interment will follow at Matagorda Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Dustin Oden, Braden Linder, Timothy Oden, Danny Smith, Dale Wayne Smith and Charlie Allison.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.
