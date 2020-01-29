Louie Philip Matula
December 6, 1931 –
January 24, 2020
Louie Matula, 88, of Richmond and formerly of Freeport and Lake Jackson, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born on December 6, 1931, in East Bernard to Louis and Katie Heil Matula.
Louie was raised in the Wharton area and graduated from Wharton High School in 1950. Louie also attended Wharton County Junior College before starting to work at Dow Chemical Company in Freeport in June of 1951. He worked in the transport services department until his retirement in August 1994 with over 43 years of perfect attendance. Louie married Joyce Foster on June 14, 1952 in Wharton. Louie was a lover of sports. In school, he played basketball and baseball and ran track. As a young man, he played basketball and fast-pitch softball in Dow leagues and at age 67 played on a church softball team with the number 67 on his jersey. For over 50 years, he bowled in a Dow league until he was 79. He was always a fan of the Aggies, Oilers, Texans, Rockets, and Astros and was generally an enthusiast of sport statistics. Louie was very competitive and hated to lose, whether at croquet or dominos.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Katherine Parish and Ethel Lee Johse Brown, and brother, Leon Matula.
Louie is survived by his wife of almost 68 years, Joyce Foster Matula of Richmond; daughters, Sue Matula McCann of Richmond, Nancy Matula Gale and husband Mark of Dallas; son, Carl Matula and wife Darlene of Wylie; grandchildren, Samantha McCann Frerichs and husband Alex, Parker McCann, Luke Matula, and Faith Matula; and great-grandchildren, Rebekah and Brandt Frerichs.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Fishers of Men Lutheran Church, 2011 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land, Texas 77479.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Fishers of Men Lutheran Church in memory of Louie Matula or a charity of choice.
Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com. Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
