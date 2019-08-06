Robert Barnett
November 25, 1934 — July 24, 2019
Robert Marion “Rex” Barnett passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Austin, Texas. He was born in McKinney, Texas on November 25, 1934 to Joel Everet and Edna Mae Conder Barnett. Rex’s parents and his grandson, Barret Franklin McIlhenny preceded him in death.
He is survived by children, James Mark Barnett, Lynetta Elizabeth Skirtic, and Joel Ray Barnett and spouses; six grandchildren and spouses; five great-grandchildren; and his brother, Charles Allen Barnett.
Rex was educated in Texas schools where he played team sports. He attended the University of Texas where he majored in electrical engineering. He married Gloria Hall of Galena Park, Texas in 1957, and the raised their three children together.
Rex moved his family to Lake Jackson, Texas to work in the electrical business in the 60’s. With the help of several partners, he established a company, Gulf States, Inc. Rex established himself as a civic leader in the Brazosport area. During his tenure as a regent at Brazosport College, he helped set up vocational trade courses which helped provide trained workers to local industry.
Athletic and active throughout his life, he loved all sports, especially golf and running. He also loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports.
