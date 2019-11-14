Earnest Davidson
“Catch-Up”
Funeral services for Earnest Davidson, of Bay City, will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 1208 Ave C in Bay City.
Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria. There will be viewing at the church on the day of the service from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery in Van Vleck, TX.
In lieu of flowers, to help with funeral expenses, please make donations online at www.dixonfuneralhome.com or Dixon Funeral Home, P.O. Box 873, Brazoria, TX 77422.
