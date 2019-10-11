Sulena F. “Sue” Clark
Funeral service for Sulena F. “Sue” Clark, 49, of Brazoria will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 207 E First Street, Sweeny, Texas 77480 where Dr. Arthur Richardson is pastor and Pastor Stephen Dunlap will be the eulogist. Burial will follow at Paradise Cemetery in Brazoria.
Visitation will also be at the church from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
Sulena F. Clark was given life on December 23, 1969 to Arthur and Erma J. (Allen) Clark and passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in Sweeny.
Final arrangements entrusted to and under the direction of E. Viola & Son Funeral Home, 205 N Broad Street, West Columbia, Texas 77486 (979) 345-3433
The full obit may be read and online condolences may be left for the family of Sulena F. “Sue” Clark by signing the guestbook at www.violafh.com
