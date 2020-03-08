Karen Kay Smoot
December 22, 1951 –
March 1, 2020
Karen Kay Smoot, loving wife and mother, 68, of Angleton, Texas, passed away on March 1, 2020.
She was born to parents Marcus Ted Kent and Bessie Marie Kent, on the 22nd of December, 1951 in Alice, Texas. She graduated from John Tyler High in 1968. Karen worked for Benchmark Electronics for 30+ years. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, anything outdoors.
Karen met David Smoot in 1972. They were married on the 9th of March 1973 in Athens Texas. Together they raised two children, Chris F. Smoot and Sharrai E. Smoot. They moved around a few places to finally call Angleton Texas home. She never met anyone she didn’t like, and she was forever optimistic... Loyal to a fault. Heaven definitely gained another Angel.
Karen is survived by her husband, David Smoot; Chris Smoot (son) and his wife Angie Smoot; Sharrai Smoot (daughter); six grandchildren, four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Oren ‘Sonny’ Kent; Marcus and Bessie Kent, her parents. {
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the ALS Association.
The family has entrusted Palms Funeral Home with the arrangements. A Memorial is scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas.
