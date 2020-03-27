Lisa C. Alcocer
April 15, 1937 – March 26, 2020
Lisa C. Alcocer, 82, of Angleton, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was born on April 15, 1937, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to her parents, Joe and Margaret Madrid.
She was a wife, mom, daughter and grandma, but the greatest of these is the name grandma. How she loved her family and her grandchildren, she taught us all we needed to live a good life. She loved to work and give her all and it showed, she was so loved by her coworkers. The love she has for her children and grandchildren is her legacy. Thank you mom and grandma for being ours.
Lisa is survived by her daughters, Lori Hickner (Ed), Elizabeth Alcocer, Patti Garza and Maria Belin Stagner sons, Pedro Alcocer Jr. (Linda), Ricky Alcocer (Linda), Daniel, Jimmy, and Robert Alcocer sisters, Orlinda Martinez, Maria Lara, and Judy Juarez brothers, Robert Madrid (Maria), and Miyo Madrid, Darryl Madrid grandchildren, Amauri, Lisa, Melissa, Natasha, Monica, Adrian, Chris, Jacob, and Robert Jr. great-grandchildren, Jessica, Zack, Makayla, Tiffany, Cameron, Spencer, Sierra and Kirsten great great-grandchildren, Jackson and Max.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Pedro Alcocer Sr. sister, Benarita Rodriguez and brother, Louie Madrid.
Due to the current CDC and State of Texas recommendations the family would like everyone to stay safe and thank everyone for their support. The family will be holding a private service at Stroud Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.stroud funeralhome.com
