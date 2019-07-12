Hester Mae (Goodwin) Henderson
Funeral service for Hester Mae (Goodwin) Henderson, 86, of Houston formerly of Bailey’s Prairie will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 424 CR 311, Brazoria, Texas 77422 where Rev. Ronald Simple will officiate and Rev. Booker T. Randon is Pastor and Eulogist. Burial will follow at Galilee Baptist Church Cemetery in Brazoria.
Visitation will on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until service time also at the church.
Hester was born on April 7, 1933 in Brazoria to Ambrose Goodwin and Rose (Green) Goodwin and passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 in Houston surrounded by her loving family.
Her love for God was exemplified by her faithfulness to her church, home and family. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Houston for over 40 years. Being a Nurse, she was able to show her compassion, care and concern for others. She enjoyed fishing and listening to music. Her most favorite pastime was spending time with her family. The kind and gentle spirit of Hester that God called home on July 5, 2019 will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Preceding her in death her husband, Austin Henderson Sr.; her parents; five brothers, Charlie, James, Ambrose Jr., Samuel and Luster; and two sisters, Ezera Thornton and Minnie Ola Woodard.
Hester leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Austin Jr. and Duane Henderson both of Houston; one granddaughter, Tiffany Jackson of Houston; one brother, John Goodwin and wife, Bessie of Brazoria; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Final arrangements entrusted to and under the direction of E. Viola & Son Funeral Home, 205 N Broad Street, West Columbia, Texas 77486 (979) 345-3433.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Hester Mae Henderson by signing the guestbook at www.violafh.com
