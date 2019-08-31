Cecil Emris Brown, Sr.
September 2, 1924 – August 28, 2019
Cecil Emris Brown Sr. of Angleton, Texas passed away in Katy, TX on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 with his family by his side at the age of 94. He was born on September 2, 1924 in Madisonville, Texas to Jessie J. Brown and Etta Mae Adams Brown.
Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry, Angleton, Texas (979) 849-4343 with Kevin Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in the Angleton Cemetery. The family welcomes friends for a time of visitation from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Cecil E. Brown Jr., Delores Boyd, and Marcy Collard; his sister, Thelma Brown of Chappel Hill; as well as his eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Brown; his parents; and brothers.
Services lovingly fulfilled by the dedicated staff at Palms Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Brown family by signing Cecils' online guestbook.
