Charles Heiser
Charles Heiser, along with his twin sister JoAnn, were born August 13, 1935 to parents Eula Johnson Heiser and James Charles Heiser. Though his birthplace was Alba, Wood County, Texas he spent most of his life in Brazoria County after his father moved here to work for Dow during the war.
He resided many years in Brazoria where he was a member of First Baptist Church of Brazoria and came to know Jesus there. As his general health declined in later years, he went to live at Cypress Woods Care Center and the family appreciates the loving care from the staff there.
Charles is survived by brother, James Heiser and sister-in-law, Dianne Roberts Heiser of Spring and Brazoria; nieces and nephews, Dyan Gilbert (Mark), Regina Herrington (Bob), Katrina Heiser, Candace Heiser O’Connell (Tom), and Jason Heiser (Aimee); great nephew, James Wheatley; great niece, Courtney Coloney (Mike); and special cousins, Helen Haas and Peggy Potts.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister, JoAnn Heiser Muse; and nephew, James Noel Muse.
A service of Christian burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home in Brazoria with Bro. Greg Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Brazoria Cemetery.
Any memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Brazoria or a charity of your choice.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in Brazoria, Texas 77422 (979)-798-2128.
