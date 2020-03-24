Linda Jo Cruce
O ctober 22, 1943 — March 12, 2020
Linda Jo Cruce, age 76, of Avery, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Avery. She was born on October 2, 1943 to Horace and Virgie Bailey Cruce in Clarksville.
Linda was a retired teacher. She received her Bachelor Degree from The University of Houston.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her sister, Lena Hutte, of Longview; one brother, Bailey Cruce and wife, Joyce, of Avery; six nieces; and her great nieces and nephews.
Cremation services are under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be made to the Cru c e family at www.clarksvillefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.