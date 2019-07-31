Courtney Allison Bressler
Courtney Allison Bressler, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away on July 21, 2019 at the age of 37.
Courtney was born on September 16, 1981 at Community Hospital in Freeport, TX to Bill Bressler and Allison (Larsen)Booth. She grew up in Lake Jackson, TX and attended Brazoswood High School and Brazosport College. She also made home in Ocean Pines, MD before settling near her mom in Clearwater/St. Pete, FL.
Preceding her in death are her paternal grandparents, Wilbur and Marilyn Bressler; maternal grandparents, Curtis and Lois Charlton; and uncles, Mark E. Bressler and David L. Larsen.
Courtney is survived by her daughter, Kailyn Placey and her father, Richard Placey; her mother, Allison (Larsen)Booth; her father, Bill Bressler; her sisters, Christin Blankenship and Katie Bressler-Chambless; and her brothers, John Bressler and Mark Bressler; and numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins.
Visitation is Saturday, August 3rd from 2:00 p.m. — 4:00 pm. Gravesite service and burial to immediately follow at Restwood Memorial Home in Clute.
