Rene Munoz
January 19, 1964 –
December 4, 2019
Rene Munoz died December 4th , 2019 , at the age of 55 , in the city of Milton , FL.
He will be loved and remembered by his wife, Christine Munoz, and his five children, Monica, Madeline, Megan, and Kelsey.
He will be joining his son , Casey , in heaven.
Rene was born in Harlingen, Texas to Ramon and Paula Jamison Munoz on January 19th, 1964. He was the second youngest of five children and loved playing football. At 19 he moved to Angleton, TX and worked for the Wayne Scott Unit/ Retrieve and then for Clemens.
After 18 years working for the state he retired and began working for the Brazoria County Juvenile Detention Center followed by work at Fluor. In 2017 , h e moved to Milton, Florida and opened a breakfast taco shop. This past year he sold that shop and began working for the city of Milton.
Rene was always friendly and remembered everyone he met. He will be missed by many.
There will be a memorial service for him at The Fraternal Order of the Eagles #3111 Thursday, December 12th, 2019 starting at 6 :00 p.m.
Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 6818 Hwy 332 E., Freeport, T X 77541
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.