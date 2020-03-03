Malcolm Rainouard, “Ray M” Cornett, Jr.
June 17, 1938 –
February 28, 2020
Malcolm Rainouard, “Ray M” Cornett, Jr., of Quintana, Texas, passed from this life on February 28, 2020 at the age of 81 in Lake Jackson, Texas. He was born on June 17, 1938 in Wild Peach, Texas to Malcolm and Mary K. Cornett.
Rays dedication to his family, Community and Country was unwavering. He served 20 years in The United States Army National Guard as a paratrooper. He thoroughly loved politics, a true democrat through and through. His career as a Tax Assessor started at BISD and then he went on to serve as the Tax Assessor Collector for Brazoria County for 28 years. He was the past president for the Tax Assessor Association. He took great pride in being a member of the Masons and a Shiner Clown, “Bale Out” for many years. The Cornett house was always an open door; he thoroughly loved having friends and family surrounding him. The unforgettable Fourth of July parties at their house were always a great example of his love for his friends and family, the more the merrier. He always had grand ideas and always said, “We”’ where the family always replied, “You got a mouse in your pocket?” He was a funny and caring man that will be greatly missed.
His love for his family was unconditional. His parents, Malcolm and Mary K. Cornett precede him in death.
He is survived by wife of 42 years, Sharon H. Cornett; sons, Tay Parthum and Tim Parthum; daughters, Susan Miller and husband, Richard, Dottie Cornett, Hope Williamson and husband, Steve, and Shari Wright; his “Baby Brother” Gene Cornett and wife, Gloria; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces, nephews, friends and voters.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia with Thomas Lester officiating. Burial will follow at Brazoria Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ray’s name to Shiner El Mina Temple.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia in West Columbia, Texas, 634 S Columbia Dr. 77486, (979) 345-3232.
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net.
