David Edward Taylor
February 14, 1967 –
January 18, 2020
David Edward Taylor, born February 14, 1967 in West Palm Beach, Florida passed into eternal rest on January 18, 2020 at his home in Jones Creek, Texas surrounded by his loving family and friends.
David was an avid motorcycle rider, enthusiastic classic car buff and big rig trucker and made friends everywhere he went. You could find David riding his Harley anytime the sun was out or in his 1950 Mercury that was his pride and joy. David was a big rig trucker and had built his career driving for more than 20 years. He was known for his fun-loving attitude towards life and it showed it at his very well-known house parties throughout the years or the many bike rallies he and his wife attended from Texas to Sturgis, South Dakota.
David leaves behind his wife, Angela Taylor; daughter, Rhiannon Omar (Kareem); sons, Randall Taylor (Kacy), Chanse Taylor (Heidi), Tyler Taylor (Kristen), Brandon Taylor (Ashley); and bonus children daughter, April Hawkins (Dustin) and son, Augie Fitzpatrick (Sarah) to carry on his legacy. David also had 14 beautiful grandchildren that filled his heart with overwhelming happiness- granddaughters, Bailey, Addison, Alayna, Kaelynn, Brailee, Karleigh and Karter; and grandsons, Adam, Lane, Bryllar, Cole, Dawson, Wyatt and James. He also leaves behind his sisters, Liz Taylor (Gary) and Hope Eaton (Tony); and brother, Troy Taylor (Lori); many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paula and Terrell Taylor; brother, Terrell; uncle, James; and aunts, Cathy and Donna.
Service for David’s final farewell is being held at Stroud Funeral Home at 538 Brazosport Blvd N Clute, TX January 25, 2020 with public visitation at 12:00 and service to begin at 1:00. Pallbearers will be Rhiannon Omar, Faith Ausman, Randall Taylor, Brandon Taylor, Augie Fitzpatrick, Hunter Caldwell. Honorary bearers Troy Taylor, Bubba Dodge, Eric Vanderhoef, Don Dorsey and Russell Morgan
A procession to Gulf Prairie Cemetery in Jones Creek will follow taking David on his final Earthly ride to lay him to rest next to his parents Terrell and Paula Taylor and Uncle James and Aunt Cathy Taylor.
Online condolences may be made to StroudFuneralHome.com
