Martin James Trail
A casual, come-and-go Celebration of Life for Martin James Trail will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Quintana Park Discovery Events Center.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to a cause Martin always supported, the CCA.
Checks made out to CCA Texas can be mailed to CCA Texas, Attn: Mary Heldman, 6919 Portwest Dr, STE 100, Houston, TX 77024. Please include “in memory of Martin Trail” on memo line.
Full obituary will publish at a later date.
