Mary Lee Camp
0 3-15-1939 –
04-30-2020
Mary Lee Camp of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, formerly from Jones Creek/Freeport, Texas passed away April 30, 2020. Mary Lee was born March 15, 1939 Houston, Texas to Kenneth Clippenger Fry and Mary Frances Farnsworth.
Mary Lee was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Doyle Lee Camp; stepchildren, Hershel Lee Camp, and Janet Leigh Camp; stepgrandson, Kerry Dean Mathews; and her parents.
Mary Lee was a LVN and she had lots of friends in the Brazosport area.
She is survived by her daughters, Loretta Cardonia, of Camp Wood, Texas, Becky Tyler, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon; stepson, Andy and Brenda Camp, of Holiday Lakes, Texas; stepdaughter, Jean Mathews, of Freeport, Texas; eight grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.