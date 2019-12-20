Deacon Willie Andrew Williams, Jr.
“Big Daddy”
Funeral services for Deacon Willie Andrew Williams, Jr., 91, of Freeport will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Freeport with Pastor Donnell Johnson, Sr. eulogist and Elder Roland K. Hendricks officiating. Burial will follow at Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
He passed away on December 15, 2019 at Woodlake Nursing Home in Clute, Texas.
He was a member of New Jerusalem Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, dominoes and ping pong. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories; son, Dale Andrew Williams (Esther), Angleton; daughter, Deborah Kay Emerson, Clute; brothers, Reginald Williams (Priscilla), Houston and Bruce Williams (Alice), Clute; seven grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Christopher Ayers, Eric Andrew Williams, Leslie “Trae” Ayers, III, James Bradford Heard, Justin Ayers, Jalen Marshall and Brayden Ayers.
Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria. There will be viewing on the day of the service from 10:00 a.m. until service time. There will be no viewing afterward.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
