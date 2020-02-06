George Gregory Brown
August 30, 1965 –
December 22, 2019
After a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer, George Gregory Brown, known by friends and family as “Greg” of Angleton, Texas, succumbed to the disease on the 22nd day of December, 2019 at 8:30 p.m. at the young age of 54.
Greg was preceded in death by his fraternal grandparents, Harvey Brown and Opal Henley; maternal grandparents, Pete and Lois Jeffcoat; Uncle Tommy Jeffcoat; and his beloved father, George Wayne Brown.
He is survived by his mother, Donna Jeffcoat Brown; his girlfriend, Lanae Hickey; aunts and uncles, Marilyn and Richard Howe, Sharon and Clyde Spears, Kay Jeffcoat and numerous cousins.
Greg was born in Beaumont, Texas on August 30, 1965 to the proud parents of George and Donna Brown. He graduated from Angleton High School in 1984 and completed two years of college at Brazosport Community College.
Greg enjoyed motocross racing. He collected many trophies and in 1984, qualified for the National Motocross Association in Okalahoma. He planned to pursue a career in this field but was deterred in that ambition due to a serious accident. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed cooking, sports and scuba diving. He traveled extensively throughout the United States, Mexico and numerous Central American Countries. He also spent time in Canada. Greg was a member of Holiday Lake Baptist Church. Gregory was and is deeply loved and will be forever missed.
There will be a memorial service for Greg at the Holiday Lakes Baptist Church by Reverend Mark Richards, pastor of the church, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. for all his friends and family. The eulogy will be given by his first cousin, Belinda Jeffcoat.
