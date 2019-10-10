Stanley P. Smith
Stanley P. Smith, 67, of Brazoria, woke up in the arms of God on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was born on May 30, 1952 in Midland, Texas, the son of Joe Sappington and Drudell M. Miller Smith. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at The Gulf Coast Christian Center located at 725 West Brazos at Hwy 36 North with Pastor Bob Hankins officiating. Mr. Smith will be interred at Gravel Ridge Cemetery.
Mr. Smith was a long-time resident of Brazoria. He lived his life with a great love of music, of which he wasn’t particular about what kind. His greatest life accomplishments were his son and grandson and he treasured every moment he was able to spend with them, making memories that will forever live in their minds and hearts. The love he had for them was endless. Over the years, he came to enjoy playing board games and eating with friends. Although he had a wonderful closeness with family and friends, his greatest passion was his love for The Lord.
Stanley is survived by his son, David C. Smith; and grandson, Jerry C. Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Danny E. Smith.
The Smith family is being served by Laird Funeral Home. To convey condolences or to sign an online register, please visit www.lairdfh.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.