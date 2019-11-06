Calvin Earl Stewart
October 9, 1934 – November 4, 2019
Calvin Earl Stewart of Brazoria, passed away at his home on Monday, November 4, 2019. Calvin was born on October 9, 1934 in Crockett, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Opal Stewart; brothers, Vernon and Wayne Stewart; and sister, Martha Stewart.
Calvin is survived by his wife, Mamie Stewart; children, Melanie Guillory and Gene of Sweeny, Kimberly Wright and Steve of Sweeny, and Kevin Stewart and Kathy of Brazoria; seven grandchildren, Somer Henry and Matthew of Amarillo, Justin Jordan and Alyssa of Lake Jackson, Joshua Jordan of Lake Jackson, Cole Guillory and Sarah of Lake Jackson, Paige Boone and Jason of Needville, Kasey Kirby of Angleton, and Kolby Stewart and Alyssa of Brazoria; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Joyce Finley and Kenneth of Brazoria; brother, Ron Stewart and Elizabeth of Brazoria; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Calvin joined the United States Air Force in 1953. While stationed at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado, he had the honor of guarding President Eisenhower for which he received a letter of commendation. After his service in the military, Calvin worked in the construction field as an insulator for Asbestos Workers Local 22 until he retired.
He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Brazoria First Assembly with B. F. Flowers officiating. Burial will follow at Brazoria Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Jordan, Joshua Jordan, Cole Guillory, Kolby Stewart, Ayden Stewart, and Ron Stewart, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Stewart, Gene Guillory, Steve Wright, Dwain Stewart, Eddie Finley, Mark Stewart, and Jason Boone.
Visitation will be Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. also at the church.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in Brazoria, Texas 118 W Texas 77422 (979)-798-2128. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.baker funeralhome.net
