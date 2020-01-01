Larry N. Childs (Popi)
September 2, 1933 –
December 27th, 2019
Larry was born to Willie Otho and Fanny Bea (York) Childs, Fairfield, TX. on September 2, 1933. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 27th, 2019 at Woodlake Nursing and Rehab Facility, in Clute, Tx.
Larry’s last breath on earth was his first breath in heaven where he is now re-united with his parents, his loving wife of 62 years, Dora Belle McLester of Rockport TX, his youngest daughter, Robbie Kay Childs, and two sisters Toni Jackson, and Ruby Capps.
He leaves behind two daughters, Roxanne (Bill) Dacy and Rhonda (Mark) Geissler, Lake Jackson, Tx, as well as four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and his younger brother W.O. (Carol) Childs, LaPorte, TX.
Larry served two years of active duty in Germany 1954-1956 as PFC1, and another six years in the US Army Reserves in Texas. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Sam Houston State University leading to 35 years with Phillips Petroleum where he finished as Environmental Director of the Sweeny, Tx Refinery. Included were three life impacting years in Puerto Rico, where his ready interactions with the local people and culture resulted in life long friendships and an enduring love and knowledge of tropical plant horticulture. “He was a long time member of the Sierra Club, and an environmentalist when being one wasn’t cool.
Larry was a tall, quiet man who communicated his special brand of dry humor most often with facial expressions rather than words. His love for his family was never in doubt. He was a get-her-done kind of man, building his own home and landscaping it with an array of exotic tropical plants grown in his home built green house, raising Longhorn steers on his 30 acre Sweeny ranch, and renovating his retirement home in Canyon Lake. He enjoyed reading, golfing, knife making, slipping table scraps to his dog, and especially playing Santa Claus at family Christmas as our beloved Popi. We will miss him very much.
The family wishes to thank the HCT (Hospice Care Team), and the nurses and staff at Woodlake Nursing and Rehab, and at Carriage Inn who provided Popi such tender and loving care.
A memorial gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, January 4, starting at 2:00 p.m. at 106 Hand Lane, Lake Jackson, Tx. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to your favorite charity in Larry’s name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.