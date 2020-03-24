David Dale Gienger
April 29, 1962 – March 6, 2020
David Dale Gienger went to be with the Lord on March 6, 2020. He was born April 29, 1962 to John and Phyllis Gienger, who preceded him in death.
He leaves behind two children, Josh and April; and wife, Mary Gienger. He also leaves behind a brother, Tony and wife, Sherri; and too many friends to list.
To my dear friend, April, and her family, please accept my deepest condolences for your loss. May the God of all comfort strengthen you during this difficult time. 2 Cor. 1:3, 4. Now is a good time to remember Jehovah's promise found at Acts 24:15 that reminds us of the resurrection. So know that there is the hope of seeing your loved one again. Please be strong and have faith. Love, Nece Mills
