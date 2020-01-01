O.C. (Poppy) Farmer Jr.
January 30, 1926 –
December 24, 2019
O.C. (Poppy) Farmer Jr. of Freeport, Texas passed away peacefully in the early hours of December 24, 2019.
He was born January 30, 1926 in Clay County, TX to O.C. and Kate Farmer. O.C. and his older brother, Moose, and older sister Jeri all grew up in Vashti, TX during the historic Great Depression. At the age of 16, O.C. then moved to Dallas to pursue his education at Southern Methodist University. During his off time from school he would work the graveyard shift as a bell hop at a Dallas Hotel. He would also work during the holidays wrapping gifts at Sears. As soon as he turned 17, in 1943, he made the brave decision to join the United States Marine Corps, where he proudly served as a Marine for three years.
After serving in the USMC, O.C. began working for Ohio Oil using the radar skills he learned in the service. While working for Ohio Oil he worked up and down the Gulf Coast from Brownsville to Louisiana where he eventually settled in Freeport, TX. That is where he met Mary Louise Day and they married on April 29, 1949. He also worked for Industrial Fabricators and then for Western Seafood as a book keeper at night and on weekends. In 1964 he and Mary Lou decided to take a leap and open up a seafood market in Freeport, Texas Seafood. They proudly served the community along with their children for 30 years. Their home was known for always being open to anyone who ever needed somewhere to call home. This was especially true during the holidays. No one was ever a stranger.
Together they had five children, Charles, Susan, Carolyn, Stuart and Lou Ann. Then in 1993, Mary Lou sadly lost her battle with cancer. The following year O.C. decided to retire and Texas Seafood closed its doors for the final time.
During his many years in Brazoria County, O.C. accumulated many friends. He stayed involved with several different local organizations and volunteered his time. He was known for his storytelling skill and was also considered someone you could go to in your time of need whether it was on or off the golf course. He thoroughly enjoyed watching his sports especially the Astros and Texans with his sons and sons-in-law.
In 1997 he married Betty Sharp. Together, he and Betty had great times playing golf and traveling with their friends from Riverside Country Club. They also enjoyed entertaining family and friends at their home where they regularly hosted dinner club. They loved and adored their sweet poodle Caddie. The couple resided in Lake Jackson until Betty’s death in 2016. O.C. also loved being “Poppy” to Betty’s family: Danny Millar and children Robby and Rachel, Mark Millar and wife Beverly and their children Chris and Brittany, Serena Andrews and husband Gerald, their son Trevor, Shelly Millar and son Jackson,
O.C. was preceded in death by his parents O.C. and Kate Farmer, brother Moose and sister Jeri, Grandson Reagan Farmer Cade, wife Mary Louise Farmer, daughter Carolyn Driesbach and wife Betty Farmer,
He is survived by his children, son, Charles Farmer; daughter, Susan Cade and husband Rex; son-in-law, Chuck Driesbach; son, Stuart Farmer and wife Kay; and daughter, Lou Ann Farmer; his six grandchildren Julie Hofle (Steven), Ryan Cade (Kelli), Chad Cade (Jonathan), Mary-Ashley Jimenez (Alex), Andrew Farmer (Cassie) and Lindsey Kucera (Justin); nine great-grandchildren, Sabryn Lawrence, Wyland Hofle, Kennady Hofle, Reagan Cade, Miller Cade, Logan Cade, Marlee Jimenez, Hazel Farmer and Nolan Kucera.
A celebration of an amazing life will be held on January 2nd at First United Methodist Church in Lake Jackson. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. and service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be immediately after at Restwood Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Chad Cade, Andrew Farmer, Reagan Cade, Miller Cade, Jackson Millar, Trevor Andrews and Wyland Hofle.
A special thank you to the staff of Country Village Care in Angleton for the care they provided during O.C.’s final years.
