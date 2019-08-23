Russell Tyrone Mills
1957-2019
Mr. Russell Tyrone Mills, 62, passed away on August 17, 2019.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.
Both services will take place at Greater Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1620 Dolly Wright, Houston, Texas 77088. Interment will be at Cemetery Beautiful.
