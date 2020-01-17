Helen Macik Hipp
July 9, 1937 –
January 14, 2020
Helen Macik Hipp, 82, of West Columbia, passed from this life on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Lake Jackson, Texas. She was born on July 9, 1937 in Damon, Texas to Frank and Frances (Volek) Macik.
Helen was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a nurse who had a gift for helping others. She enjoyed going on cruises and traveling as well as going to the casinos. Helen loved going to high school football games whether it was to support the Columbia Roughnecks or Angleton Wildcats. But most of all, Helen loved and cherished her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia with Thomas Lester officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Lawn Haven of Rest. The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 am until service time. Serving as pallbearers will be Keegan Dorsey, Michael Harvey, Holden Ward, Trey Harvey, Cameron Conner, and Ashton Conner. Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph Erickson, Slaed Conner, and Braxton Garcia.
Helen is survived by her sons, Clayton Rufus Harvey of West Columbia, David Darrell Harvey and wife, Ann of Richmond, and Steve Edward Hipp of Conroe; daughter, Sheila Hipp Dorsey and husband, Shay of Angleton; sister-in-law, Caroline Macik; grandchildren, Brooke Erickson and husband, Joseph, Michael Harvey, Candace Conner, Crystal Harvey, Holden Ward, Keegan Dorsey, Abby Dorsey, Trey Harvey, Amanda Harvey, Victoria Harvey, and Kayla Harvey; along with numerous great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dorman Edward Hipp; parents, Frank and Frances Macik; brothers, Frank Macik, Jr., Albert Macik, and Clarence Macik; sister, Martha Petter; brother-in-law, Albert Petter; son, Donald Wayne Harvey, Jr.; and special friend, Dale Bradford.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX 634 S Columbia Dr 77486 (979)-345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
