Norman Kay Frankum
October 29, 1936 –
January 7, 2020
Norman Kay Frankum, 83, born in El Campo, Texas, October 29, 1936, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020 at his home in Sweeny, Texas.
He faithfully attended His Grace Assembly of God in Sweeny for 55 years and served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, Royal Ranger leader and mentor. He began every morning with a cup of coffee, his Bible and his prayer journal.
Norman proudly served in the U.S. Army and gained the reputation of a talented marksman. A few of his many military accomplishments include membership to the LeClerc Team, competing in the USAEUR as a top ten shooter and deployment to Lebanon to serve in Operation Blue Bat.
As a civilian, he retired from CBISD after 20 years of service as a Maintenance Supervisor. He previously owned his own an HVAC business and worked for LaGloria Oil and Gas in Falfurrias, Texas.
Norman enjoyed life as an avid hunter and active outdoorsman. In his later years, he loved fishing, sharing his version of “saltwater therapy” with others and getting a kick out of telling big fish stories. In 2007, he won the Middle Coast Speckled Trout Division of the 18th Annual CCA Texas/STAR Tournament. His winning trout weighed in at nine pounds, but if it hadn’t been so dehydrated, it probably would have weighed ten.
Like cracking pecans, he relished in cracking jokes. Some of his hobbies included picking pecans and dewberries to make jellies, pies and candies to share with friends, family and strangers alike. More than any hobbies, spending time with his grandkids proved to be the highlight of his life. Their joy sparked his joy.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his one and only gal, his wife of 64 years, Neta Frankum; his children, Lois (Danny) Shipman, Sammy (Sally) Frankum, Stephen Frankum, and Norma Kay (James) Shepard; his grandchildren, Lindsey (Dallas) Wilson, Cassidy (Drew) Lindsey, Krista (David) Hankins, Lauren (Justin) Brooker, Bethany (Blake) Johnson, Stephanie (Corey) LaCombe, Nora Frankum, Chase, Reese, Jayden Metcalf, and Landon, Alyssa, Jaycee Shepard; his great grandchildren, Judah, Jayde, and Brielle Wilson, Mason, Morgan, and Madison Lindsey, Brylee Hankins; Boston and Berlin Johnson, Grayson and Harper LaCombe, and Jane and Axton Anderson; his siblings, Dean (Charlene) Frankum, Edward (Joan) Frankum, Bobby (Wanda) Frankum, Karen Ryman, and Peggy (David) Murff; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends including his longtime neighbor and friend, Johnny Hall. He is also survived by his loyal stick-picker-upper dog, Duke.
He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Henry Frankum; mother, Nancy Marie Frankum; brother, Kenneth Ray Frankum; granddaughter, Jayden Paige Shepard; niece, Beverly Barrett and nephew, Dale Frankum.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 4:30 pm until 6:30 pm at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Monday, January 13, 2020 at Brazoria Assembly of God, 601 S Market St, Brazoria, TX 77422, with Wayne Vinson, Dallas Wilson, and David Hankins officiating. Burial will follow at Sweeny Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Drew Lindsey, Blake Johnson, Justin Brooker, Corey LaCombe, Landon Shepard, Jonathan Shepard, Nathaniel Ryman, and Edward Lee Frankum. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews and niece.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX, 634 S. Columbia Dr., 77486, (979)-345-3232.
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net.
