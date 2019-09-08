Roy Lanier Hill
Roy Lanier Hill, of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on September 3, 2019. Roy was born, at home; on July 3, 1931 in Montgomery, Alabama to William Henry and Stella Mae Hill. He was the fourth of five children and was a proud patriot and veteran of the Korean War; where he served in the Air Force as a gunner on B-29 Bombers and flew on the last daytime bombing raid over North Korea. After his discharge from the Air Force, he traveled to Scotland to meet his Scottish pen-pal Alison Alexander, who six weeks later, would become his wife.
Upon returning to the states to being their life together, Roy enrolled at Auburn University; where he graduated with a degree in Industrial Engineering and immediately went to work for Dow Chemical in 1956. Roy retired from Dow Chemical in 1993 after 37 years. Roy never really retired and was active in community activities. He was a member of the L.J. Jaycees, the Boy Scouts (Troop 394), and L.J. Little League (‘66-’69). Roy enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping; taking his children with him and later his grandchildren. He enjoyed canoeing, especially on the Rio Grande, with his buddy Zack Moore.
Roy was an enthusiastic motorcyclist, taking his Honda Goldwing on long cross country trips; from Sturgis, South Dakota, to the Pacific Highway to the Florida Keys. He was a beekeeper, raised racing pigeons, grew grapes, grafted pecan trees, and enjoyed his citrus trees. He was an active member of the Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where he served in many capacities.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers; one sister; and son, Brian Scott Hill.
He is survived by his wife, Alison Elizabeth Hill, his flower of Scotland and bride of 65 years; son, Alex (Phyllis) Hill of San Antonio; daughter, Heather Hill of Lake Jackson; and five grandchildren, Jordan Hill and Garrett Hill of San Antonio, Josh Williams of Lafayette, Louisiana, Rachel Williams of Clear Lake, Sean Williams of Lake Jackson; as well as numerous caring nieces and nephews in America and Scotland.
A memorial service and celebration of Roy’s life will be held at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St. in Lake Jackson, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 3 p.m. with a reception to immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation on Roy’s behalf to Friends of Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson, TX 77566.
2 Timothy 4:7: I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.
