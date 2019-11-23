William Wayne Yarbrough
William Wayne Yarbrough, 85, of Freeport passed from this life on November 15, 2019. He was born on March 20, 1934 to James and Letha Yarbrough in Wharton County, Texas.
William is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; and a sister.
He is survived by his wife, Lottie of 50+ years; their son, Mark Handley and his wife, Alison of Houston; two grandsons, Matthew Handley and his wife, Traci, and William Handley; and six great-grandchildren, Matthew Jr, Marcus, Gideon, Naomi, John, and Lily of Magnolia.
William retired from a full career with Sears, and afterwards began another unplanned career with the Brazosport Facts lasting 23 years finally retiring at 83. Wherever he went in life, William never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.