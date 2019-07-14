Foster Carlin Ellison Jr.
Foster Carlin Ellison Jr., 66 of Angleton passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Houston, TX surrounded by his loving family. Foster was born to Foster and Evelyn Ellison Sr. in Freeport, TX on October 16, 1952.
Foster held his family close to his heart and treasured his grandchildren more than anything in the world.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Tippet; brother, Birdie W. Ellison; and in-laws, John T. and Pearl Williams.
Foster is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sarah Ellison; daughter, Melisa Shelton and husband Jerry Jr.; son, Foster C. Ellison III and wife Lynse; sister, Goldie Strebeck and husband Larry; grandchildren, Jerry Wayne ”Trey” Shelton III, Sierra, Paige, and Carleigh Foster Ellison; as well as numerous other family and friends.
Serving as pallbearers are Foster Ellison III, Jerry Shelton Jr., Trey Shelton, nephews, Leslie Strebeck, Bobby Strebeck, and Kevin Tippet. Honorary pallbearers are great nephews, B.J. and Brandon Strebeck, nephew, Jace Weigle and honorary family, Gwen, Danny, Nicole and Michael Mathes.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, TX. Funeral services will be Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, TX followed by burial in Danbury Cemetery.
