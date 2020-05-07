Charles O. Warner, IV
January 19, 1951 –
May 3, 2020
Charles O. Warner, IV, age 69, passed away peacefully at home in Huntsville, Texas surrounded by family on May 3, 2020 after a brave two-year battle with liver cancer.
Charles was born January 19, 1951 to Charles O. Warner, III and Mary Yvonne (Knox) Warner in Baytown, Texas. He was a 1969 graduate of Angleton High School. He went on to work for Dow Chemical Company and Dow Pipeline Company and retired on December 31, 2003 after 32 years of service.
Charlie married Rita (Robinette) Warner on August 12, 1972. They moved to Elkins Lake in Huntsville, Texas in 2012 where they made many new friends. He was a devoted husband and father and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and travel. He never met a stranger and loved telling stories and practical jokes. As one friend stated, “you better be on your toes or Charlie would put one over on you.”
Charlie was preceded in death by his father, C.O. Warner, III; and sister, Carole Warner Collins.
He is survived by Rita, his loving wife of 47 years; his mother, Yvonne Warner; his sons, Bradley and Ryan Warner; grandchildren, Riley and Colton Warner; brother, Bobby Warner; sisters, Elaine Hegglund and Becky Hlavaty; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to a come and go visitation on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, Huntsville, Texas. Private burial to follow in Huntsville.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made in memory of Charles Warner to Bridgewood Farms at www.bridgewoodfarms.org or mail to 11680 Rose Road, Conroe, Texas 77303.
Memorial condolences to the family may be made at www.shmfh.com
