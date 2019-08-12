William Ray Dees
Funeral Services for William Ray Dees, 80, of Angleton will be held at 3 pm Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Community Baptist Church in Danbury with David Smith officiating.
Burial will follow in the Angleton Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Tuesday, August 13th at Community Baptist Church in Danbury.
William was born July 7, 1939 in Milam County to Edna MacDonald and Raymond Yates Dees and passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Danbury.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, his sister Laverne Allison and husband Junior, sister Wynell Matthews and husband Manuel, brother Wayne Hardwick, brother Leland Dees, sister in law Betty Hardcastle, brother in law Jerry Dugger, wife of 54 years Peggy Reese Dees, and his son Jeff Dees.
He is survived by his brother Terry Hardwick, sister in law Betty Hardwick, sister in law Daisy Dees, sister in law Donnie Dugger, sister in law Jane Yokum and husband Travis, sister in law Patty Cooper, brother in law Billy Reese and wife Diana, sister in law Barbara Stewart and husband Gary, son Danny Dees and wife Carolyn of Danbury, son Pat Dees and wife Michele of Omaha, daughter Kim Dees of Pearland and daughter in law Mary Dees of Cypress, grandchildren Derrick Dees and wife Angela of Danbury, Darrin Dees and wife Kera of Danbury, Kortnee Ellingburg and husband Josh of Katy, Jordan Dees and wife Shirley of Iowa, Phillip Dees and wife Leena of Richmond, Kathleen Anningson and husband Ryan of Omaha, Taylor Hansen of Colorado, Matt Dees and wife Cailey of Danbury, Nick Dees of Danbury, Cody Trevino of Pearland, William Trevino of Pearland, Trenton Dees of Spring, Thomas Trevino of Pearland, great grandchildren Chloe Novak, Barrett Novak, Emme Dees, Fisher Dees, Bayler Dees, Major Dees, Casen Ellingburg, Kinley Ellingburg, Shawn Dees, Lucas Anningson, Zeke Anningson, Kenzie Anningson, Cora Anningson, Jax Dees, Banks Dees and Parker Dees.
The pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Life for William started out very simple, born into a family of sharecroppers. He learned the value of hard work and dreamed of a better life for his family. When his father fell very ill with pneumonia, he dropped out of school to help on the farm. He did not give up on school however and worked diligently to make up the grades he missed and finished his high school education a couple of years later. It was at school in Milano where he met the love of his life Peggy. He would tell stories of riding a mule to visit her where he would sleep on the porch of the one bedroom farmhouse. Times were tough but those were some of his fondest stories. Milam county was always in his heart and one of his regrets with his illness was that he wouldn’t see it again. He moved to Brazoria County in 1961 in order to take a position at Dow Chemical working in the Mag Cell. He met dozens of lifelong friends there, many of who were his first clients when he decided to venture out into to the insurance business. William was a businessman and salesman to the core. WR started with Woodmen of the World in 1968 and turned that career into a lifetime of friends, clients and wonderful memories. He spent over 50 years with Woodmen and through his career served thousands of clients.
William and Peggy made Angleton their home and raised four children, all of whom at some point worked alongside WR in several of his businesses including Woodmen of the World. He was always so proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and he always made a point to tell everyone about the successes of his family. He recently made a surprise trip to Omaha to see his son Pat assume the role of President and CEO of Woodmen Life. One of his greatest qualities was his sense of humor. He was quick witted and was able to make anyone laugh even if it was at his own expense. He and Peggy loved traveling and with Woodmen they traveled to 47 countries and almost all of the United States. One of his “tips of life” was to travel young and see the world when your health is good.
WR was many things to many people. He was a dedicated family man and friend, honest and trustworthy. We will miss him dearly and will always keep him alive in our hearts, but we rejoice knowing he is with his “Girl”, his son, and more importantly his heavenly father.
We want to thank Kay’s Place in Danbury, Help, Inc., the Hospice Care Team, and all of his Bronco Bend neighbors for their love and support.
WIlliam was a member of the Emmaus community.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to:
Community Baptist Church
Emmaus Pilgrim Fund
P.O. Box 738
Danbury, TX 77534
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.