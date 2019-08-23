Irma Isabel Perez-Barrera
Irma Isabel Perez-Barrera, 33, of Lake Jackson, TX, entered His kingdom August 5th, 2019.
Irma was born to Antonio and Irma Barrera on September 8, 1985 in Laredo, TX.
Irma happily married Roy D. Perez in Lake Jackson, Texas on January 25th, 2019.
Irma was hardworking and dedicated nurse at the Angleton Emergency Room. She loved her job and cared for others so compassionately.
Irma spent most of her life in Zapata, TX. She grew up an energetic and active girl who loved to sing, dance, tumble, bringing light to every room she walked in. As a child and well into her teen years she was a cheerleader, where she mostly displayed her bubbly personality, contagious energy and adorning smile. Irma was smart, funny, loving, tender and most of all caring to all. This led her to pursue her degree in nursing at the University of Texas A&M International.
After graduation she moved with her beautiful baby girl to Lake Jackson to begin her nursing career. She later met her husband Roy and had two more beautiful little girls. She had established a home. There is nothing she loved more than being a mother to three beautiful girls. Irma touched the lives of many due to her genuinity, adoring nature and willingness to help those in need. Irma was a devoted mother, loving wife, and loved by all to whom she encountered. She will truly be missed, but never forgotten as she will live forever in the hearts of many.
Irma was preceded in death by her great grandparents; grandparents, Guillermo and Angelica; uncles, Jorge, Martin; and cousin, Angel.
Irma is survived by her grandparents, Francisco and Maria; parents, Antonio and Irma; daughters, Angela, Danika, Kate; siblings, Yvette, Isella, Tony; and many loving relatives and friends.
