Clyde Vernon “Boley” Adams
January 21, 1934 –
November 9, 2019
Clyde Vernon “Boley” Adams, 85, of Sargent, TX passed away November 9, 2019. He was born January 21, 1934 in Brownsville, TX to Roy V. Adams and Mary Calvo Adams.
Clyde is survived by his wife, Jeanette Brown Adams; and nieces, Karen Dillard, Sharon Cyrus, Susan Wilkins, Linda Stane, Helen Worsham, Carolyn Socia and Sandra Wiley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy Adams Williams, Lola Adams and Helen Adams Hooten; brothers, Frank Adams and Robert Adams; and nephew, John Robert Weatherford.
The family will receive friends and relatives 5:00- 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 15 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home. Services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the funeral home, with Chris Webber officiating. Interment will be 1:45 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at Houston National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.
