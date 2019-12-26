Tanja V. Mitchell
February 22, 1973 – December 19, 2019
Funeral Services for Tanja Voncile, Mitchell 46, of Rosharon, Texas, will be Saturday December 28, 2019, beginning at 10:00 AM at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Sandy Point TX. The Rev. Larry Brooks, pastor, the Rev. Nelson LaFleur eulogist.
Visitation will be, Friday 4:00PM until 9:00PM at Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange, Angleton, TX. Interment will at Pilgrim Knights & Daughters Cemetery in Rosharon TX.
She entered into eternal rest, Thursday, December 19, 2019, peacefully in her home. She attended the Angleton Independent School District. She was employed by Rosharon Kids Club, Kids-R-Kids #3, A Kim’s Bail Bonding, and Assistant Director at Happy Faces, until her health failed her. She was a devoted and involved mother, she also enjoyed reading, crafting and watching her kids play sports.
She leaves precious memories to her dedicated parents, the Rev. David and Ottie Jackson, stepmother Hortense Mitchell; her daughters, Jarvett Tate and Selena Chaney; her sons, Ronnie Chaney Jr., Thaddues Mitchell Chaney, Cody Chaney; her loving and dear special friend, Ronnie Chaney Sr.; brothers, Jarvis D’otis Lundy Sr., Willie Griffin Jr., John Lennon Brown, Hershie Ward, Thaddues Holmes, and Fred Wright Jr.; sisters, Andrea Denise Carr (Rodney), Konza Mitchell, Catrina Mitchell, Ellernois Wright and Davitra Williams; she leaves 6 aunts, 2 uncles, 2 Godchildren, 4 grandchildren, 5 god-sisters, 4 Godbrothers; her Godmother, Hallie Rogers; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted To: Gardner’s Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas (979) 849-6379. Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneral home.net.
