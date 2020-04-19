George Edward Snow
1944 – 2020
Rev. George Edward Snow, age 76, of Pearland went to his heavenly home April 15, 2020. He was born in Bakersfield, California to parents, Rev. I. Noel Snow and Anna Belle (Ellis) Snow.
He married the love of his life, Phyllis Gayle (Oliver) Snow after returning from service in the USMC in Vietnam. George proudly devoted his life serving as a Pastor and missionary, including 16 years at West End Baptist Church, Freeport, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James Arthur Snow.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years; brother, Billy J. Snow; Linda (Oliver) Sheffield; Gary Oliver and Family; children, Jennie and husband, Roy McClung, Dr. David E. Snow and wife, Kimberly, Joanna and husband, Ryan Diehl; grandchildren, Stephen McClung and wife, Michelle, Anna McClung, Julia McClung, Ella McClung, Elise Snow, Jonathan Edward Snow, Ethan Snow; great-grandchild, Peter George McClung; as well as numerous other family members and friends.
“Brothers, we do not want you to be ignorant about those who fall asleep, or to grieve like the rest of men, who have no hope. We believe that Jesus died and rose again and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.”
In lieu of flowers and gifts, please make donations to https://www.samaritanspurse.org or Wounded Warriors.
Due to Government restrictions, a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the Snow Family at www.frobergfuneral homeatoakpark.com.
Arrangements made by Froberg Funeral at Oak Park.
