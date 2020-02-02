Margaret Ann Spencer Davis
August 17, 1935 –
January 6, 2020
It is with great sadness, love and celebration that the family of Margaret Ann Spencer Davis announces her graduation to Heaven on January 6, 2020. She has given faithful service to Christ and has passed into the Spirit of Life, the Bright Realm of Peace, the Joy of God that He has prepared for those who love Him. We give thanks for her time on earth and for the privilege of Margaret’s companionship. We pray that we benefit from her example, the unselfish way chosen by her.
Margaret Ann was born August 17, 1935 to Gladys Simmons Spencer and Lawrence Lewis Spencer. She had three siblings, Patricia Jean Spencer (husband Ray Mauldin), Bonnie Bernice Spencer (husband Larry Huff) and Lawrence “Butch” Lewis Spencer, Jr. (wife Noretta).
Margaret lived her early years with her family on their dairy farm on Spencer Road (FM 529) in Satsuma (Houston-Fairbanks), Harris County, Texas. She graduated valedictorian from Cypress-Fairbanks high school and attended Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. She received a Bachelor of Science in Music Education from University of Corpus Christi (A&M-Corpus Christi).
Margaret met Bill “B.D.” Davis while they both attended Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. They married at Second Baptist Church, Corpus Christi, Texas, September 22, 1956. She taught at Gregory-Portland ISD while Bill attended Texas A&I (A&M-Kingsville).
She and Bill moved to Clute, Texas in June 1957, where Bill began work with Dow Chemical. Margaret taught at schools in the Brazosport School district for eleven years before taking leave to raise children. Bill and Margaret moved to Lake Jackson Farms in 1966 where they raised their children, William “Bill” Donald, John Andrew and Mary Margaret until BD retired from Dow Chemical-Research on June 30, 1990.
Margaret was instrumental in starting Children’s Church at First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson where she helped introduce many children to Christ. She also spent countless hours performing outreach in the Lake Jackson area. She raised support for The Little Theater and founded the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra which gave the community a forum for local concert performances. She invested her adult years supporting her family as they pursued Houston Youth Symphony, Lake Jackson Aquatic Club, Mrs. Ambuhl’s symphony, Rock Club, violin lessons at Mrs. Friedli’s, and piano lessons at Ethel Clarke’s.
Margaret is survived by her beloved husband and best friend of 64 years, B.D. Davis; and by their children, William “Bill” Donald Davis, his wife Jill and their children Hunter and Amanda; John Andrew Davis, his wife Natalie and their children, Evan, Grace, Hudson, Brock, John Corbin and Weston; and daughter, Mary Margaret Davis Burriesce; and her husband, P.J. Burriesce. Margaret is also survived by her beloved sister, Patricia Spencer Mauldin; brothers-in-law, Ray Mauldin and Larry Huff; nieces, Lisa Renee Mauldin Kennedy, Jeannie Huff Beascochea, Velda Frank Desadier, Vicki Ann Spencer and nephews, Mark Allen Mauldin, Michael Lawrence Mauldin, Joel Shannon Huff, Theo Wiseman Tsekouras and their beautiful families.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her newborn child, Kathrine Gail; her brother, Butch; and her sister, Bonnie.
Margaret passed on January 6, 2020, the same date as her mother, Gladys, January 6, 2008 as well as her sister, Bonnie, January 6, 2018. We trust that God’s timing is perfect in all things.
Margaret’s Celebration of Life Service will be held at Riverbend Church in Austin, Texas on February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice.
Riverbend Church – Smith Family Chapel, 4214 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78746.
