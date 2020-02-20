Richard Mendeola Sr.
Richard Mendeola Sr., 61, of Clute, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020.
He is survived by his daughter, April Mendeola and her three children, Austin, Michael, and Mathew; son, Richard Mendeola Jr. and wife, Leticia Chavez Mendeola and their three children, Leah, Richard III, and Omar; son, Jessie Mendeola and fiancé Amanda Perez and their children, Alexis, Angela, Alicia, Jewels, Jazzlynn, Milena, Cameron, and Sebastian; son, Pete Mendeola and his children, Felicita, Ariana, and Pete; three great grandchildren; brothers, John, Edward, and Ernest; and sisters, Annette, and Emma.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan who he referred to as Susie; daughter, Felicita; grandchild, Omar Jr.; mother, Emma; and siblings.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Stroud Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.stroudfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.