Jonathan Allen Elster
June 15, 1981 –
February 11, 2020
Jonathan Allen Elster, 38, of Damon, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born on June 15, 1981 in Richmond, Texas to Allen and Helene (Hoelewyn) Elster. Jonathan marched to the beat of his own drum. He was very talented and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia. The family will be receiving friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Guy Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Danual Hayes, Josh Jackson, Larkin Carter, Jeremy Potter, Nathan Elster, and Jeremy Losack.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cade Elster, David Elster, Arnold Elster, Jr., Michael Elster, Jacob Elster, Brian Barina, Brent Barina, and Levi Nett.
Jonathan is survived by his daughters, Annabelle Mai Elster and Ilianna Helene Elster; parents, Allen and Helene Elster; brother, Nicholas Elster and wife, Melissa; nephews, Nathan Elster and Cade Elster; and niece, Madeline Elster.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arnold and Annabelle Elster and Henry and Juanita Hoelewyn; and uncles, Harold Elster, Glenn Elster, Joe Losack, Mark Hoelewyn, and Edward Hoelewyn.
