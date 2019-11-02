Patsy Ruth Williams Keller
Patsy Ruth Williams Keller, 83, of Angleton, Texas, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hewitt and Blanche Moreau Alexander; husband, Roscoe Williams; son, Michael Williams; and brother, Donald Lee Alexander.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Howard Williams and wife, Kelly; daughter, Debbie Roberts and husband, Tommy; step daughter, Debra Pryor; brother, Harlan Alexander; grandchildren, Joshua Roberts and wife, Rachael, Kimberly Roberts, James Williams and wife, Chelsea, Steffan Williams, and Thomas Williams; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and dear friends.
Patsy was born November 7, 1935, in Roanoke, Louisiana. She was a Christian woman and confident in her Catholic faith. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, but her greatest joy was her family. Patsy was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend whose life revolved around those closest to her. She was incredibly strong willed and fought until the end. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A visitation for Patsy will be held at Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas, on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a rosary at 5:00 p.m. The funeral mass will take place at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Angleton, Texas, on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., with Father Khoi Le officiating. Burial will follow at Angleton Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to the Keller family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas.
