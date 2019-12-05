Lucrecy Stroman
August 24, 1931 –
November 30, 2019
Funeral Services for Lucrecy Stroman, 88, of Brazoria, Texas, will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hall’s Chapel Baptist Church, 4801 Travis St., Brazoria, TX, Pastor Clifford C. Randon, Officiant/ Eulogist. Interment will follow at Peaceful Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 beginning at 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange, Angleton, Texas.
On August 24, 1931, Lucrecy was born to Dallas Stroman and Henrettia Hodge Patterson, of Brazoria, Texas. She resided in Brazoria, Texas until her transition of life.
Lucrecy confessed Christ at an early age and was baptized under the leadership of Pastor Dredd Thomas, whereas she joined First Baptist Church, Brazoria, Texas. Later in life, she united with Victory Temple Holiness Church, under the leadership of Pastor Clifford C. Randon, where she served until her death. She attended Henry O. Tanner public school, in Brazoria, and later Charlie Brown public school, in West Columbia. She was employed by Jackson Home Health Care Agency until her retirement.
The Lord blessed Lucrecy with 11 children. She loved her family and encouraged family gatherings, many of which were the biggest joy of her life. She enjoyed sitting on her porch visiting with her neighborhood family. These gatherings were always times she loved.
She was a Christian woman, and realized God was the source and strength of all things in life. Although she enjoyed listening to other gospel songs, none compared to “Somebody Prayed For Me.” She knew how to call on the name of the Lord. Her most enjoyable pastime was dancing. We will miss those joyous times with our mother.
Her loving memories will continue to be cherished by her sons, Michael A. Stroman (Scherri), of Angleton, Johnny R. Stroman (Becky), of Freeport, Clarence L. Pye and Shannon W. Stroman (Helen), both of Brazoria; daughters, Natalie S. Edwards of Angleton, Doris Y. Nichols, Helen M. Harris, Carrie L. Stroman (Jerry), and Willie M. Pye (Richard) all of Brazoria; 21 grandchildren; 73 great grandchildren, and 18 great great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, and numerous other loving relatives and friends.
Active Pallbearers are Lee Murphy, Tavares Harris, Collin Stroman, Jason Harris, Brandon Stroman, Shannon Stroman, Anthony Jordan, and Steven Tolbert.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange Street, Angleton, TX. The full obituary may be read at www.gardnerfuneralhome.net.
