Larry Francis Cochran
Larry Francis Cochran was born to Alma Lois Williams Cochran and Thomas Lawrence Cochran on July 13, 1933 in Navasota, Texas. He died on July 18, 2019 in Lake Jackson, Texas.
Mr. Cochran was a graduate of Freeport High School and Baylor University. He volunteered for the U.S. Army, did his service and went to work for the Dow Chemical Company in 1958. He retired after 33 years in 1991.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Harriet Sharpe Cochran; son, Michael Lawrence Cochran and wife, Susan; son, Patrick David Cochran; sister, Nadine Cochran; sister-in-law, Marie Sharpe Blainel; niece, Sarah Blaine; great-nephew, Bennett Blaine; and many cousins.
Our family would like to thank especially, Raquel Avalos, without whose help and devotion we could not manage.
In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice or to the St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church Altar Guild, Choir/Organ or After School Program, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson, Tx 77566.
