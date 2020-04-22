Belinda Garcia Bailon
February 12, 1957 –
April 18, 2020
God answered our prayers on April 18, 2020 when He ended the suffering of our beloved sister and mother, Belinda Garcia Bailon, by calling her home. Belinda was born on February 12, 1957 in Angleton, Texas to Delfina Martinez and Fidel Garcia.
She was a lifelong Angleton resident who graduated from Angleton High School in 1976. She was a member of the Purple Pride Marching Band where she played clarinet. She took pride in the fact that while she was in band they marched in the 1973 Rose Bowl Parade. They received 1st place in the UIL National Competition and played at the opening of the New Orleans Superdome.
Soon after graduation she began working to help her mother provide for her six younger siblings still living at home. She worked for Zebart in Freeport and Ramirez Janitorial in Clute. Her passion was working as a security guard for local chemical plants where she is remembered for always being punctual and dressed in her best uniform. She worked security from 1978 to 2016 for BP Amoco, Ineos, Phibro, Dow and Shintec.
She was a church member of Primera Iglesia (formerly known as Templo Bautista) of Angleton. Belinda was a proud Dallas Cowboys fan along with her son, Stephen and grandsons.
Belinda was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert Carrillo; her brother-in-law, Joe Russell; niece, Erin Russell; and two grandsons, Angel Garcia and Gabriel Garcia.
She is survived by her sisters, Mary Harvestine (Steven), Mirta Carrillo, Erma Garcia (Rene), Linda Brandl (Ardell), Amy Runnels (Danny), Bonney Garcia, Betty Garcia, Mary Jane Solis (Genaro), Tracey Garcia, Noelle Huerta (Albert); and brothers, Jack Garcia and Ricky Garcia.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Delfina Marie Rodriguez (husband Gabriel III, sons Jonathan, Nicholas, Gabriel IV and daughter Syndel), Janie Rodriguez (husband Louie, sons Angel and Michael and daughter Diana); and her son, Stephen Garcia (wife Valerie, sons Isaih, Jeremiah, Stephen Jr., and Avery and daughters Gabby, Adrianna, and Heavenly). She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and their families and a host of close family friends.
The family would like to thank Linda, Mark, Cheryl and Crystal with IPH Hospice Care. Also, many thanks to Jaime Espinoza, Mark Hebert, Gabriel Rodriguez III, Sandra and Victor Villegas, Ray Alvarez, Erika Hernandez, and Melissa Miller for all of their special attention and gifts of love to Belinda during these last few weeks by making sure her home and room were accommodating for her. Thanks to all who participated in fundraising throughout these past few years, you have been a blessing.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in honor of Belinda at a later date and will be announced accordingly.
The Garcia Family would like thank each and every person who has prayed with us and for us during this time, God Bless.
