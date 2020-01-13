Carolyn Mary Allinson
Carolyn Mary Allinson of Devine, Texas was called home by our Heavenly Father on December 5, 2019 at the age of 102. Carolyn was born to John Herman and Adele Mary Doerres in 1917 in St. Louis, Missouri.
She graduated from Cleveland High School and then from Washington University. After college, she was a social worker in the St. Louis area. She later moved to Oakridge, Tennessee where she met and married Robert Leroy Allinson in 1945. They then moved to Lake Jackson, Texas where Carolyn and Bob began a family and raised their two children, Nancy and Bobby.
Bob worked for Dow Chemical and Carolyn became a devoted wife and mother and talented homemaker. Best of all she enjoyed her family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, playing tennis and golf, traveling with her daughter and granddaughters and being a Girl Scout Leader.
Memories of Carolyn by friends are sweet, encouraging and uplifting:
- She was always there with gentle non-judgmental advice to help us through our growing up years.
- She seemed to always be smiling, exuding kindness and welcome. What a blessing she was!
- Gratitude for her loving influence on our lives.
- Remember the slumber party after a football game – 28 girls at 58 Oyster Creek Ct. and so much fun!
- Give her a hug from me and tell her that she made me a better person by her example!
- I’m celebrating your mom’s great, active, generous life. What a great run! She was the mother next door and a lifelong memory. What a blessing!
- Carolyn was a strong Christian witness for me. She was like a second mother to me as Nancy and I spent so much time at each other’s house.
- To make sure we said our prayers at night when I slept over, Carolyn would come in and listen to each one of us say the Lord’s Prayer, then she would say the 23rd Psalm for us.
Memories of gramma from family are cherished:
- While spending time at her house every summer, she taught us to play golf and tennis at Riverside Country Club!
- And she made the best meatloaf ever!
- Being with our cousins at her house for week-long sleepovers!
- After we would go to the country club to play tennis or go swimming, usually we would go by Luby’s at closing time and we could pick out some free desserts!
- My gramma was frugal and taught me to be a good steward.
- She took my mom, sister and I on many trips which opened our eyes to our big world.
- Gramma’s sweet heart was given to Christ as an adult, and during her later years it was apparent that Christ was guiding her through many moves. I will miss her but look forward to our reunion someday.
- She taught me to sew, bake and shred carrots for her annual Easter Bunny carrot cake she made from scratch. She gave me the gift of her time and attention.
- Gramma was a resilient lady who always had an uplifting word for all.
- Give Carolyn my love and tell her I think of her all the time because most of my flowers and plants came from her house! I hardly ever left there without something to put in my yard. So, when I am in my yard, she is always there with me.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy McGowen (Robert) of Devine; four granddaughters and their children, Tobin Anne McCarty of Austin, great grandson David; Hannah Adele Burns (Casey) of Marble Falls, great grandchildren, Sophia, Gabriella, Caleb and Samuel; Stacy Allinson of Alvin; and, Tammy Barham of Alvin, great grandchildren Kali and twins, Sadi and Jesse; and, her sister, Betty Jane Dolan and husband, Richard of Henrietta, New York. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert (Bob), and her son, John Robert (Bobby), her sister Dorothy Londergan and her brother, John Herman Doerres, III (Jack).
A visitation will be held at Hurley Funeral Home in Devine on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. The family will receive friends at 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 18th, a visitation will be held at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Lake Jackson, Texas from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a private entombment to follow at Restwood Memorial Park in Lake Jackson.
Memorials may be sent to the Shriner’s Hospital in Galveston, 815 Market Street, Galveston, Texas 77550; St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566 or your favorite charity.
Much love and special thanks go to all the wonderful ladies at Golden Years Assisted Living and the professional health care providers at Alamo Hospice, who gave Carolyn love, expert care and tender mercy. These are very special people who became like family to Carolyn, Nancy and her family. God Bless You All.
