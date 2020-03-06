Jeffrey Eugene Wollam
February 20, 1956 –
March 4, 2020
Jeffrey Eugene Wollam, 64, of Danbury passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Galveston. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 8th, 2020 at Palms Funeral Home.
Jeff was born in Freeport, Texas on February 20, 1956 to Eugene and Betty Rose Wollam.
He loved to hunt, fish, gardening and camping.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Wollam; maternal grandparents, Don and Estelle Brown and paternal grandparents, Ora and Louise Wollam.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Rose Wollam; brother, Gordon Wollam and his wife Nancy all of Danbury; nephew, Jesse Wollam of Houston; and great niece, Emily Wollam.
In lieu of usual remembrances donations may be made in Jeff’s memory to the Children’s Diabetes Foundation at 4380 S. Syracuse St., Suite 430, Denver, CO 80237, or online at children’s diabetesfoundation.org
Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.palmsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.