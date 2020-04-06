William Fredrick Atkins Sr.
7-6-42 — 4-1-20
William Fredrick Atkins Sr of Angleton Texas passed away in Wednesday April 1, 2020 in Angleton.
He was born to Fredrick & Ruth Atkins on July 6, ‘42 in Kingston, New York.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his spouse Linda M. Atkins, a son William Fredrick Atkins Jr & 2 brothers.
William “Bill” is survived by his 7 children:
Kim Mata ”Leo” of Brazoria, Tasha Thomas “Roger” of Brazoria, Jo Sanders “Lamar” of Angleton, Jennie Perez “Jesse” of Richwood, Tanelle Rowe “Johnny” of Angleton, Amy Walton “Ray” of Angleton & William F Atkins lll of Angleton .
14 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren and 2 sisters Pat Harrison of Delaware & Jan DellaMarco of New York. As well as numerous family members .
Bill also left behind to cherish his memory his close friend of 20 + yrs Willie Martinez of Angleton.
Bill was a carpenter by trade and lived to build and work with wood, he served in the United States Marine Corp for 4 yrs. He was always so proud to be a Marine and loved his country!
He also enjoyed reading Western Novels and listening to Oldies and the Old Country and Western Music! He was loved by many and will be missed dearly. His children find peace knowing that he is reunited with his first love their mom.
Per Bill’s request he wanted to be cremated, a service is pending til further notice.
The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses in the ICU Unit at UTMB Angleton for all they did for their dad during this difficult time!
